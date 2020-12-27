POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 18 Illinois 69, Indiana 60 - Illini Players Ayo Dosunmu & Kofi Cockburn

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 69-60 win over Indiana Saturday.

Dosunmu, a preseason All-America selection, had 18 of his game-high 30 points in the final nine minutes to help No. 18 Illinois pull away.

Dosunmu had 18 of the Illini’s final 27 points in the game and completed his second straight game of 30 points as Illinois won its third Big Ten game in an 11-day stretch. Dosunmu finished 11 of 17 from the field and 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line.

“When it’s time to finish, when it’s time to close and put the other team away, I try to do that,” Dosunmu said. “So, when it’s time to win the game, I just try to put ‘em away.”

While stressing it was the plays of his teammates that allowed the junior from Chicago to take over this win Saturday, Illini center Kofi Cockburn wasn’t going to allow the co-captain to leave the post-game media conference with such a humble answer.

“I’m going to cut him off here just like he did me,” Cockburn said with a smile. “(Dosunmu) knows he can take over whenever he feels like it. Nobody can guard him. It’s that simple. That’s it.”

Cockburn contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds while also making the afternoon for Trayce Jackson-Davis miserable. Jackson-Davis, who finished with a season-low 11 points and eight rebounds, missed his first six shots and all of them were with the Illini’s 7-foot, 290-pound center in front of him.

Illinois will now have a six-day layoff before they face Purdue in State Farm Center on Jan. 2. The Illini and Northwestern (6-1, 3-0) are the only teams in the league with three conference wins.

