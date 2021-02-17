POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 5 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66 - Illini's Ayo Dosunmu & Kofi Cockburn

Illinois players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on Feb. 16 following his team's 73-66 win over Northwestern.

Northwestern (6-13, 3-12) was trying to get its third win in Champaign in four trips to the in-state rival and no answer for Kofi Cockburn inside (17 points, 10 rebounds) and what is becoming normal behavior down the stretch of games from Ayo Dosunmu as the National Player of the Year candidate had eight points in the final four minutes of action.

Dosunmu, who was seen more at the point guard spot due to foul trouble from Trent Frazier and a below average night from freshman Andre Curbelo had just three points during the Under-8 media timeout and ended the night with 13 points as he was 4 of 5 from the field including back-to-back three-point shots to put the Wildcats away.

Dosunmu’s final stretch effort allowed ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt to open his nightly show with the junior guard’s candidacy for the school’s first ever Naismith National Player of the Year honor. Dosunmu is still on pace to become just the second Big Ten player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists potentially joining Ohio State’s Evan Turner, who was the National Player of the Year in the 2009-10 season.

Cockburn is one of seven players nationally averaging at least 17 points and 10 rebounds, and he is the only player in the NCAA averaging at least 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting at least 65 percent.