POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 4 Illinois 73, No. 7 Ohio State 68 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 73-68 win at No. 7 Ohio State on March 6, 2021.
Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 73-68 win at No. 7 Ohio State on March 6, 2021.

The Naismith Trophy semifinalist returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with an injury. He had 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added four rebounds and three assists. 

Dosunmu finished the regular season with per game averages of 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He is the only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates after beating Ohio State Buckeyes 73-68 during their game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 6, 2021.
