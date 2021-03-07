FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 4 Illinois 73, No. 7 Ohio State 68 - Illini Guard Da'Monte Williams

Illinois senior guard Da'Monte Williams spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 73-68 win at No. 7 Ohio State on March 6, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Williams, who found himself back on the bench after Dosunmu’s return, contributed seven points, including a game-changing three-pointer with 91 seconds to tie the score at 68, along with six rebounds and provided key defense on Ohio State star sophomore EJ Liddell.

