POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 12 Illinois 75, Indiana 71 (OT) - Illini Guard Andre Curbelo

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 75-71 overtime win at Indiana on Feb. 2.

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 75-71 overtime win at Indiana on Feb. 2.

Curbelo had 12 points, which represented his first double-figure scoring effort since Christmas, five rebounds and four assists on a night where his defense was as equally critical to the Illini picking up its first win in Bloomington’s Assembly Hall since 2010.

The winning basket for Illinois in its victory at Indiana Tuesday night symbolized every bit of the high praise the freshman guard has been receiving from the coaching staff since the day he arrived on the Champaign campus.

On Tuesday night, it was a single bounce pass to Kofi Cockburn off a pick-and-roll action where the freshman guard says he saw an angle and a window to throw the basketball where only the 7-foot, 290-pound center could slam it down for the Illini’s final bucket in the overtime session.