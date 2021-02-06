FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 12 Illinois 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 60 - Illini Ayo Dosunmu & Kofi Cockburn

Illinois players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 75-60 win over No. 19 Wisconsin on Feb. 6.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 75-60 win over No. 19 Wisconsin on Feb. 6.

Dosunmu became only the third Illinois player in school history to record a triple-double in a college basketball game and the school’s first one in nearly two decades.

In a 75-60 victory over No. 19 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, Dosunmu had 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in a 35-minute effort that has to be classified as one of his best ever performances in an Illini jersey. The Chicago native was 6 of 12 from the field, 9 of 11 from the foul line eight of his 12 assists came in a second half.

Cockburn retook the national lead in double-doubles this season with 23 points and 14 rebounds off of eight dunks against a veteran Badgers frontline of Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers. Cockburn has posted double-doubles in 10 of 12 league games and came into State Farm Center Saturday afternoon averaging 18.4 points and 11.0 rebounds during Big Ten play.

Illinois’ win allowed them to take hold of second place in the Big Ten Conference as they embark on a potential 10-day layoff following a postponement of their Feb. 11 road matchup at No. 4 Michigan due to the Wolverines COVID-19 pause. The next game on Illinois’ current schedule is a Feb. 16 home game against Northwestern.

