POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53 - Illini Guard Trent Frazier

Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 76-53 win at No. 2 Michigan on March 2, 2021.

Frazier, who has seen his scoring increase recently with Dosunmu out of the lineup, posted a game-high 22 points and 16 of those coming in the final 20 minutes of action. Frazier was instrumental in the Illini’s defensive effort by shutting down Michigan point guard Mike Smith to just five points, no assists and just one three-point field goal in 27 minutes of playing time.