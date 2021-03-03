FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
Search

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53 - Illini Guard Trent Frazier

Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 76-53 win at No. 2 Michigan on March 2, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 76-53 win at No. 2 Michigan on March 2, 2021.

Frazier, who has seen his scoring increase recently with Dosunmu out of the lineup, posted a game-high 22 points and 16 of those coming in the final 20 minutes of action. Frazier was instrumental in the Illini’s defensive effort by shutting down Michigan point guard Mike Smith to just five points, no assists and just one three-point field goal in 27 minutes of playing time.

zoom_0
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53 - Illini Guard Trent Frazier

zoom_1
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53 - Illini Coach Brad Underwood

USATSI_15658403
Basketball

Big Blue Beatdown: No. 4 Illini Dominate No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor

USATSI_13966583
Basketball

LIVE: FINAL: No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53: 1st Illini Road Win vs. Top 2 Opponent

zoom_0
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 5 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70 - Illini Guards Trent Frazier & Andre Curbelo

zoom_1
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 5 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70 - Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the State Farm Center.
Basketball

No. 5 Illini, Without Ayo Dosunmu, Cruise to 16-Point Win vs. Nebraska

USATSI_12098000
Basketball

LIVE: FINAL - No. 5 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70 - Illini Improve to 17-6, 13-4 in Big Ten & 11-2 in Champaign