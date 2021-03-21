POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 1 Illinois 78, No. 16 Drexel 49 - Illini Center Kofi Cockburn & Coach Brad Underwood

Illinois centers Kofi Cockburn and head coach Brad Underwood spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 19 after the Illini defeated Drexel 78-49 in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.