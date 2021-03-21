FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
Search

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 1 Illinois 78, No. 16 Drexel 49 - Illini Center Kofi Cockburn & Coach Brad Underwood

Illinois centers Kofi Cockburn and head coach Brad Underwood spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 19 after the Illini defeated Drexel 78-49 in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Illinois centers Kofi Cockburn and head coach Brad Underwood spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 19 after the Illini defeated Drexel 78-49 in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Screen Shot 2021-03-21 at 10.14.28 AM
Basketball

PRE-NCAA TOURNAMENT 2ND ROUND VIDEO: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Screen Shot 2021-03-21 at 10.14.11 AM
Basketball

PRE-NCAA TOURNAMENT 2ND ROUND VIDEO: Illini Coach Brad Underwood

20210319_Illinois_PressConf
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 1 Illinois 78, No. 16 Drexel 49 - Illini Center Kofi Cockburn & Coach Brad Underwood

Screen Shot 2021-03-21 at 9.49.33 AM
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Illini & Loyola-Chicago Meet in NCAA 2nd Round In-State Battle

USATSI_15755242
Basketball

LIVE: FINAL - No. 1 Illinois 78, No. 16 Drexel 49 - Dosunmu w/ 17 pts, 11 rebs, 6 ast

Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 4.56.44 PM
Basketball

PRE-NCAA TOURNAMENT VIDEO: Illini Coach Brad Underwood

zoom_0
Football

SPRING PRESEASON VIDEO: Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema

zoom_1
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: Big Ten Tournament Final - Illinois 91, Ohio State - Illini Centers Kofi & Giorgi