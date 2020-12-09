POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 83-68 win at No. 10 Duke on Dec. 8.
Dosunmu, the preseason first-team All-America selection, proved to be the best player on the floor as he dropped 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as he led a vaunted transition game that resulted in 24 fast-break points and a 7-for-11 evening from the three-point arc.

Dosunmu’s points, rebounds and assists were all team highs as the junior guard entered Tuesday night as one of only two players in college basketball currently averaging at least 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

“I do believe that I’m the most complete player in the game,” Dosunmu said. “It was put up or shut up. It was one of those games. A lot of talk was with us in the offseason. We just played two great teams and we accepted the challenge.”

Not only did the No. 6 Illini (4-1) win but they served Duke its worst non-conference beating in the 308 such games at home under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. The win Tuesday night, as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, allowed Illinois to become the first and only non-conference team to earn multiple wins inside Duke’s historic home arena. 

Before Tuesday night, Illinois’ only trip to Cameron Indoor came on Dec. 2, 1995, a 75-65 Illini victory. After the game, Illinois now holds two of the 11 non-conference home setbacks for Duke in the 308 such games of the Krzyzewski era (297-11).

