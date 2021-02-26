FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 5 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70 - Illini Guards Trent Frazier & Andre Curbelo

Illinois guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 86-70 win vs. Nebraska on Feb. 25.
Author:
Publish date:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 86-70 win vs. Nebraska on Feb. 25.

Curbelo finished just two assists short of a triple-double as the Puerto Rico native had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes of action.

“That’s how I play. I try to lift everybody up (and) get people shots,” Curbelo said. “I’m just really glad we sent our seniors the way they deserve.”

In his final game at State Farm Center, Frazier finished with seven points, two assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes against Nebraska.

