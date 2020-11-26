FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 8 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38 - Trent Frazier & Kofi Cockburn

Illinois guard Trent Frazier and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 97-38 win over Chicago State on Thanksgiving.
Author:
Publish date:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guard Trent Frazier and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 97-38 win over Chicago State on Thanksgiving in game two of the 2020-21 season.

Cockburn, who along with Illini teammate Ayo Dosunmu spurned the NBA draft process this summer for another year of college basketball, picked up his second double-double of this 2020-21 season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cockburn managed to out-rebound the entire Chicago State roster by a 11-10 margin. 

Frazier finished the holiday afternoon with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc to go with four rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes of action. 

USATSI_15236199
Basketball

Game 2: No. 8 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38 - Grades & Player of the Game

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 2.24.09 PM
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 8 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38 - Trent Frazier & Kofi Cockburn

zoom_1
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 8 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38 - Illini Coach Brad Underwood

USATSI_15235997
Basketball

Illini Feast on Chicago State in 97-38 in Thanksgiving Rout

USATSI_15233277
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: FINAL: No. 8 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38

USATSI_15233105
Basketball

COLUMN: In a Nothing-But-Bizarre 2020, No. 8 Illinois Produces Extraordinary Season Opening Performance

Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 4.31.31 PM
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60 - Ayo Dosunmu & Adam Miller

zoom_1
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60 - Illini Coach Brad Underwood

USATSI_15233151
Basketball

Miller Time: Freshman Shines as No. 8 Illini Dismantle North Carolina A&T 122-60