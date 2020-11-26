POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 8 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38 - Trent Frazier & Kofi Cockburn

Illinois guard Trent Frazier and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 97-38 win over Chicago State on Thanksgiving.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guard Trent Frazier and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 97-38 win over Chicago State on Thanksgiving in game two of the 2020-21 season.

Cockburn, who along with Illini teammate Ayo Dosunmu spurned the NBA draft process this summer for another year of college basketball, picked up his second double-double of this 2020-21 season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cockburn managed to out-rebound the entire Chicago State roster by a 11-10 margin.

Frazier finished the holiday afternoon with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc to go with four rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes of action.