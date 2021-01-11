FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
POST-GAME VIDEO: Maryland 66, No. 12 Illinois 63 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 66-63 loss to Maryland on Jan. 10.

Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois but needed 23 shots to get to that total. The preseason All-America candidate missed four of 11 layups by the home team.

“We didn’t make a lot of plays and late game, we didn’t make a lot of winning plays,” Dosunmu said. “We had chances. We missed free throws down the stretch. We gave up rebounds for kick-out threes. I just think we didn’t play well enough down the stretch to win this game.”

