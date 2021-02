Illinois guard Trent Frazier spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 81-72 loss at Michigan State on Feb. 23.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Illinois guard Trent Frazier spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 81-72 loss at Michigan State on Feb. 23.

Frazier finished with a team-high 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting in 33 minutes of action Tuesday night.