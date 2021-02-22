PRE-GAME VIDEO: Illini Forward Jacob Grandison
Illinois junior forward Jacob Grandison spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on Feb. 22 before his No. 5 Illini play at Michigan State the following night.
Grandison had 12 points in 21 minutes during Illinois' 94-63 win at Minnesota on Saturday. Illinois is 7-0 since the Holy Cross transfer was placed in the starting lineup.