PRE-GAME VIDEO: Illini Forward Jacob Grandison

Illinois junior forward Jacob Grandison spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on Feb. 22 before his No. 5 Illini play at Michigan State the following night.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) in action while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Both Gach (11) defends in the first half at Williams Arena. David Berding/USA TODAY Sports

Grandison had 12 points in 21 minutes during Illinois' 94-63 win at Minnesota on Saturday. Illinois is 7-0 since the Holy Cross transfer was placed in the starting lineup.