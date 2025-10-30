Projecting Illinois Basketball's First 10 Games of the 2025-2026 Season
In just five days, the 2025-2026 campaign tips off for No. 17 Illinois at the State Farm Center against Jackson State. As has become the expectation, Illini coach Brad Underwood has put together another grueling non-conference slate offset by a few tune-up games. Here’s our game-by-game predictions for Illinois’ first 10 games of the year.
Predicting Illinois' opening 10 games
Jackson State (Nov. 3)
Champaign, Illinois
Jackson State finished under .500 last year (16-18) but went 14-4 in the SWAC and won 10 of its final 12. Led by former NBA player Mo Williams, the Tigers are a solid mid-major – but no match for the Illini.
Prediction: Illinois win (1-0)
Florida Gulf Coast (Nov. 7)
Champaign, Illinois
Similar to Jackson State, Florida Gulf Coast is led by a name head coach (former Penn State head man Pat Chambers), and the Eagles were also one of the top squads in their conference, finishing 13-5 in the A-Sun. But there are power conferences and mid-majors for a reason.
Prediction: Illinois win (2-0)
Texas Tech (Nov. 11)
Champaign, Illinois
The preseason No. 10 team in the country, Texas Tech will be Illinois’ first measuring stick of the year. Expect the Illini to struggle holding down Red Raiders forward JT Toppin, one of college basketball's top three players. It’ll be an entertaining, high-scoring affair and a tight battle, but Illinois needs more time to gel.
Prediction: Illinois loss (2-1)
Colgate (Nov. 14)
Champaign, Illinois
Yet another respectable non-Power 5 opponent – Colgate appeared in the NCAA Tournament in four of the past five seasons – but a mid-major nonetheless.
Prediction: Illinois win (3-1)
Alabama (Nov. 19)
Chicago, Illinois
No. 15 Alabama is once again loaded, and led by one of the nation’s most dynamic backcourts in Labaron Philon Jr. and Aden Holloway. The final score of this matchup at the United Center very well may reflect that of an NBA game. Between the “home-court advantage” for the Illini and their deeper roster, expect them to escape the Windy City with a win.
Prediction: Illinois win (4-1)
Long Island (Nov. 22)
Champaign, Illinois
Former NBA stars appear to be popping up as coaches on college campuses everywhere across the country, as Rod Strickland leads the charge for Long Island. In any case, his presence won’t bridge the gap in terms of on-court talent.
Prediction: Illinois win (5-1)
UT Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 24)
Champaign, Illinois
UT Rio Grande Valley went under .500 in conference play and has no ex-NBA player at the helm.
Prediction: Illinois win (6-1)
UConn (Nov. 28)
New York City
Madison Square Garden is essentially an extension of Storrs, Connecticut. Between a partisan Huskies crowd, their exceptionally gifted players and coach Dan Hurley’s whiteboard magic, UConn – ranked No. 4 in the preseason – to largely have its way with the Illini.
Prediction: Illinois loss (6-2)
Tennessee (Dec. 6)
Nashville
Tennessee, ranked No. 18 in the AP poll, has had Illinois’ number the past two seasons. Not this time. Volunteers freshman Nate Ament will be a load, as will lead guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, whom the Illini are quite familiar with (after he transferred from Maryland in the offseason). But Tennessee, similar to Alabama, doesn’t have the depth to hang with Illinois.
Prediction: Illinois win (7-2)
Ohio State (Dec. 9)
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State picked up a few votes in the preseason poll and may be a sneaky-good team in the Big Ten this season. Guard Bruce Thornton is a handful, and Illinois’ Kylan Boswell may need an all-timer of a defensive performance to neutralize him – but the Illini should have enough to steal a win on the road.
Prediction: Illinois win (8-2)