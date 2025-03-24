Social Media Heats Up After Kentucky's Round of 32 Win Against Illinois
On Sunday evening, Illinois saw its 2024-25 campaign come to an abrupt close in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while Kentucky punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for a matchup with Tennessee.
Plagued by 14 turnovers, the Illini (22-13) struggled to keep pace with the Wildcats (24-11) and their cornucopia of screeners, passers, cutters and, especially, shooters. If they haven't already begun sculpting his statue in Lexington, Koby Brea – who poured in 23 points and knocked down three triples – at least deserves a nice park bench with a plaque in his name.
Illinois’ beyond-the-arc inconsistency was again on full display Sunday, as the Illini went just 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) and connected on a total of four deep balls that didn't belong to Tomislav Ivisic (who had five threes on his own).
Ultimately, Kentucky rolled to an 84-75 victory, the Illini board the bus for the painful ride back to Champaign, and attention now turns to the futures of Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley and Ivisic – all three of whom are firmly on the NBA’s radar.
But ... back to the reason you showed up in the space: all the memes. Without further ado – and not without a hint of sadness for Illini Nation – the best social media reactions from Kentucky’s second-round victory: