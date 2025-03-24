Illini now

Social Media Heats Up After Kentucky's Round of 32 Win Against Illinois

Even as the Illini went down – and out – against the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, the internet remains undefeated

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, Illinois saw its 2024-25 campaign come to an abrupt close in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while Kentucky punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for a matchup with Tennessee.

Plagued by 14 turnovers, the Illini (22-13) struggled to keep pace with the Wildcats (24-11) and their cornucopia of screeners, passers, cutters and, especially, shooters. If they haven't already begun sculpting his statue in Lexington, Koby Brea – who poured in 23 points and knocked down three triples – at least deserves a nice park bench with a plaque in his name.

Illinois’ beyond-the-arc inconsistency was again on full display Sunday, as the Illini went just 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) and connected on a total of four deep balls that didn't belong to Tomislav Ivisic (who had five threes on his own).

Ultimately, Kentucky rolled to an 84-75 victory, the Illini board the bus for the painful ride back to Champaign, and attention now turns to the futures of Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley and Ivisic – all three of whom are firmly on the NBA’s radar.

But ... back to the reason you showed up in the space: all the memes. Without further ado – and not without a hint of sadness for Illini Nation – the best social media reactions from Kentucky’s second-round victory:

Illini Nation has seen this movie before

Trent Frazier: The OG

The Wildcats can smell a deep run

Inexperience comes back to bite 'em

More volatile than a penny stock

'Does it really have to be every day, guys?'

What 'elite' shooting really looks like

Tennessee fans have joined the chat

Last two minutes took a few business days

Kylan Boswell cuts the lead to 42!

