Terrence Shannon Jr. Turns Upside-Down Moment Into Charitable Merch
After Illinois met No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday in Champaign, blowing a 16-point lead before getting turned on its ear in a 79-65 defeat, all anyone could talk about was another pratfall:
The Illini's upside-down banner blunder.
With the NBA on break for its All-Star Weekend, former Illini All-American and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was invited back to campus for a jersey ceremony meant to honor his two jet-propelled seasons at Illinois.
Unfortunately, the ceremony didn’t quite go as planned, with Shannon’s banner being unveiled flipped over, sparking surprise and laughter out of the jam-packed State Farm Center – and even from Shannon himself.
The Illini were able to salvage the moment after the game, placing the banner in its proper direction and snapping photos of Shannon alongside Illini coach Brad Underwood.
In the postgame press conference, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman issued an apology to Shannon and his family, as well as the entire Illinois fanbase, calling the banner gaffe a “really regrettable moment."
But you know what they say about botched banner ceremonies and lemonade.
Making the most of the situation, Shannon has partnered with Gameday Spirit and Illinois to create “upside down” merchandise, with all proceeds going to the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club of Champaign.
Underwood was moved enough by the development that he interrupted his postgame press conference following Tuesday's loss to Wisconsin to address Shannon's ingenuity, charity and generous spirit in a compromising moment.
"You talk about a happy head ball coach today." Underwood said. "Man, I couldn't be any more proud of the way that young man handled that situation, his moment – his moment. All the work that went into that – his moment – and then to turn it around and give it all to charity."