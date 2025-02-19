Illini now

Terrence Shannon Jr. Turns Upside-Down Moment Into Charitable Merch

After Saturday's jersey ceremony mishap, Shannon has spun Illinois' error into an opportunity to give back

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) dribbles the ball against Connecticut Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (10) in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
After Illinois met No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday in Champaign, blowing a 16-point lead before getting turned on its ear in a 79-65 defeat, all anyone could talk about was another pratfall:

The Illini's upside-down banner blunder.

With the NBA on break for its All-Star Weekend, former Illini All-American and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was invited back to campus for a jersey ceremony meant to honor his two jet-propelled seasons at Illinois.

Unfortunately, the ceremony didn’t quite go as planned, with Shannon’s banner being unveiled flipped over, sparking surprise and laughter out of the jam-packed State Farm Center – and even from Shannon himself.

The Illini were able to salvage the moment after the game, placing the banner in its proper direction and snapping photos of Shannon alongside Illini coach Brad Underwood.

In the postgame press conference, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman issued an apology to Shannon and his family, as well as the entire Illinois fanbase, calling the banner gaffe a “really regrettable moment."

But you know what they say about botched banner ceremonies and lemonade.

Making the most of the situation, Shannon has partnered with Gameday Spirit and Illinois to create “upside down” merchandise, with all proceeds going to the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club of Champaign.

Underwood was moved enough by the development that he interrupted his postgame press conference following Tuesday's loss to Wisconsin to address Shannon's ingenuity, charity and generous spirit in a compromising moment.

"You talk about a happy head ball coach today." Underwood said. "Man, I couldn't be any more proud of the way that young man handled that situation, his moment – his moment. All the work that went into that – his moment – and then to turn it around and give it all to charity."

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

