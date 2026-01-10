Three Numbers to Know Before Illinois Basketball Faces Iowa

It’s a college basketball fan’s favorite occasion: a ranked-on-ranked Big Ten clash. No. 16 Illinois (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) is off to its fiercest cornfield rival: Iowa, which just so happens to have compiled the same 12-3 record (2-2 Big Ten) as the Illini while holding down the No. 19 spot in the AP poll.



Here are three key numbers to know ahead of the marquee showdown:

Key must-know statistics ahead of Illinois' matchup with Iowa

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood motions to his team during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa’s points allowed per game: 60.8

Scoring defense can often be misleading: Maybe a team tamps down opponents' scoring averages, but if that same club plays at the pace of a snail, it doesn’t necessarily mean its defense is elite – it just plays slow.

That’s not (exactly) the case with Iowa. Yes, the Hawkeyes are on the plodding end of the pace scale (No. 343 in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom), but they are also extremely sound on that end. They allow 60.8 points per game (fourth in the country) for a reason.

Taking into account said pace, Iowa’s 15.1 forced turnovers per game (37th in the nation) is particularly impressive. The defensive attack is led by standout guard Bennett Stirtz, who leads the team with 1.7 steals per game, taking advantage of an absurdly high basketball IQ and uncanny anticipation.

The Illini – who have been prone to high-turnover showings at times this year – must protect the rock, and freshman guard Keaton Wagler (just 1.4 turnovers in 30.4 minutes per game despite a high usage rate) must sustain the cool-headedness that has been on such prominent display so far this season.

Illinois’ rebounding margin: 11.5

Dec 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (back) and Southern University Jaguars forward Malek Abdelgowad (8) wait for a rebound during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

There isn’t a coach in the country more concerned with rebounding than Illinois’ Brad Underwood. He has a rebounding scheme – which he pairs with constant encouragement (to put it nicely) and the Illini’s specifically tailored personnel – to create an ideal board-cleaning club.

Meanwhile, Iowa isn’t exactly poor on the glass (average margin of plus-4.0) but was notably dominated on the boards in a loss to Michigan State last month, registering just 18 rebounds, compared to the Spartans’ 37.

You'd better believe that will be a point of emphasis in the Hawkeyes' pregame talks, but no amount of discussion can truly prepare an undersized team – which Iowa is – for Illinois.

Iowa’s field-goal percentage: 51.9

The Hawkeyes’ defense is their best weapon, but their offense isn’t far behind. Shooting 51.9 percent on the season (No. 13 in the country and second in the Big Ten), Iowa is remarkably efficient on that side of the floor.

The ball moves quickly, players are willing to pass up good shots for great shots and, most importantly, Iowa has a player named Bennett Stirtz. Everything starts – and stops – with Stirtz. Ridiculously skilled, the 6-foot-4 guard can do it all but is an especially gifted creator.

Stirtz is a playmaker in every sense of the word. He can score in a variety of ways, is adept in the pick-and-roll, makes the obvious, less flashy passes (dump-offs in the post, hit-aheads in transition) and seemingly pushes the right button on every single play.

With that in mind, if the Illini can consistently put Stirtz in uncomfortable situations, the Hawkeyes will find it exceedingly difficult to squeeze out scoring. If not, Stirtz has the capability to single-handedly ensure Iowa stays in this game – and perhaps wins it.