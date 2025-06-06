Top 5 Big Ten Transfers: Illinois, Michigan, UCLA, Indiana and Iowa Add Key Pieces
The Big Ten as a whole poached top talent across the country this offseason – both on the coaching carousel and from the transfer portal – and reloaded multiple squads that now appear capable of putting together deep runs into March in 2025-26.
Here are the top five Big Ten transfers we expect to have the biggest impact:
No. 5: Tucker DeVries, Indiana
2024-25 stats: 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists
Following his father – Darian DeVries – first from Drake to West Virginia, and now to Indiana, the younger DeVries is an experienced journeyman with four seasons of collegiate basketball under his belt (although his 2024-25 was cut short due to injury).
A gifted shooter from beyond the arc, DeVries put up otherworldly shooting numbers last season, knocking down a mind-boggling 3.3 threes per game on 47.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Although those numbers came in a small sample size (eight games), DeVries is a proven long-distance shooter, having knocked down 2.4 threes per game on 35.9 percent from deep during his three-year stint at Drake.
Strong-bodied, with excellent size at the guard position (6-foot-7), DeVries can bang down low and take full advantage of his size in mismatches. Also a solid facilitator and a stellar defender, DeVries is a multi-faceted player who will be the go-to option on a new-look Indiana squad seeking to quickly turn things around.
No. 4: Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois
2024-25 stats: 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists
A coveted recruit out of high school, Stojakovic was a McDonald’s All-American who began his college career at Stanford, made a pit stop at Cal as a sophomore and ultimately found his new home in Champaign this offseason.
Last season at Cal, Stojakovic proved himself as a go-to option at the high-major level. A crafty driver who takes advantage of his size and length (6-foot-7), Stojakovic is a top-notch slasher and excels at getting to the line (5.7 free throws per game).
Although his jumper is a work in progress (31.8 percent from three last season), Stojakovic is a high-volume shooter (1.4 threes per game) with a smooth stroke and has shown encouraging signs. Stojakovic’s ability to get downhill and improve his consistency from long range figure to determine Illinois’ ceiling next season.
No. 3: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
2024-25 stats: 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals
In a situation with many similarities to that of Tucker DeVries at Indiana, Stirtz walks into an entirely new Iowa program – but one with familiar faces. He has followed new Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum from Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State to Drake and now to Iowa.
An exceptionally gifted scorer, Stirtz can finish at the rim in a variety of ways, has a floater and a pull-up, and is an impressively efficient long-distance shooter (39.5 percent) given his volume (1.8 made per game) and shot difficulty. Still, Stirtz’s best asset is his decision-making. Stirtz, as high-usage as they come, lived on the ball last season at Drake. A 6-foot-4 guard who is a top-notch table-setter and bona fide bucket-getter, Stirtz still managed to keep his turnovers down to just 2.0 per game. And he managed to get it all back on the other end, snaring 2.1 steals per game with his next-level anticipation.
Although McCollum did an admirable job in the portal – headlined by bringing along Stirtz himself – the Hawkeyes have an entirely new roster. Finding success with so little returning talent is a difficult feat in today’s era of college basketball, and that keeps Stirtz from climbing above either of the two remaining transfers – both of whom play on teams likely destined to compete for a national title.
No. 2: Donovan Dent, UCLA
2024-25 stats: 20.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals
A massive get for Mick Cronin and his crew, Dent elevates UCLA from sneaky conference title contender to legit national championship threat. Dent is a 6-foot-2 guard who arrives in Los Angeles by way of New Mexico, where he spent his past three seasons.
Although he differs from Stirtz in style, Dent is similar in that he’s a true driving force – both as a facilitator and scorer. A three-level scorer, Dent is twitchy and has blazing straight-line speed. With a creative finishing bag around the rack, Dent overcomes his diminutive size to dominate in the paint. He supplements downhill ability with a respectable midrange game and a perimeter shot that keeps defenses honest (0.8 threes per game on 40.9 percent shooting). Dent has that unteachable ability to see a play unfolding before it happens – evident on both ends in his passing (6.4 assists) and ball-swiping (1.4 steals).
Dent will be the key piece on a Bruins squad that should boast one of the most balanced two-way attacks in the country next season.
No. 1: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
2024-25 stats: 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.8 blocks
Having spent his past two seasons at UAB, Lendeborg is the typical mid-major-to-power-conference transfer – now commonplace in today’s era of college basketball. That said, other than following the usual transfer-up path, Lendeborg is anything but typical.
Strong as an ox and nimble as a cat, Lendeborg has the physical combination that makes him a nightmare matchup around the rim. Arguably the best offensive rebounder – and overall rebounder – in the country, Lendeborg can make his impact felt at all times. In the mid-post, he’s a savvy passer even leading his squad in assists last season. He just so happens to have a useful midrange jumper and a respectable deep ball to top it all off (0.7 threes on 35.7 percent shooting). Somehow, Lendeborg is even better defensively, logging 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals last season while leading his conference (AAC) in defensive win shares.
A frontcourt of Lendeborg and Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr. should make for not only the best rebounding and interior defensive duo in the conference but also likely the country. While Johnson will certainly have an impact, Lendeborg figures to be the key component for a Michigan team that appears poised to challenge Purdue for the Big Ten title.