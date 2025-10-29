Ty Rodgers Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the 12th of 14, we shine a light on guard/forward Ty Rodgers. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Ty Rodgers | 6-foot-6 wing | Junior | No. 20
Where is Ty Rodgers from?
Rodgers was a four-star recruit who won a state championship in Michigan before transferring to Thornton (Harvey, Illinois) for his senior season. He proved to be one of the most versatile players in the country, averaging 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks per game while leading his team to a regional title. His all-around skill set and leadership made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the Midwest.
The summer before arriving in Champaign, Rodgers represented USA Basketball at the 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. He played a key role in helping Team USA capture the gold medal, averaging 5.3 points on 72.2 percent shooting to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in just 18.1 minutes per game during the team’s dominant run.
Ty Rodgers statistics and 2024-25 season
Just before the start of the 2024 season, Rodgers announced he would redshirt and focus on developing his game. His on-floor absence was felt by an inexperienced Illinois squad that endured its share of growing pains and struggled at times with consistency, composure and toughness.
A year earlier, Rodgers had been a starter and a vital piece of an Illinois team that advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to a dominant UConn squad. Known for his relentless motor and physicality, Rodgers averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while providing countless hustle plays and timely offensive rebounds that often swung momentum in the Illini’s favor.
Season
Team
Minutes
Points
FG%
FT%
3s
3FG%
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Steals
2022-23
Illinois
17.3
3.3
51.6
38.7
0
0.0
4.0
1.0
0.2
0.7
2023-24
Illinois
22.8
6.2
52.7
58.5
0
0.0
5.3
2.0
0.5
0.5
Scouting Ty Rodgers
Rodgers is the kind of player every coach dreams of – a relentless competitor who brings leadership, toughness and energy every time he steps on the floor. On the offensive end, he has been most effective in the dunker spot, where his strong finishing ability, rebounding and nose for the ball make him a constant threat around the rim. He is exceptional at creating extra possessions working the offensive glass, and he has developed a strong sense for cutting and positioning. Rodgers also shows impressive feel as a screener and roll man, reading defenses, making smart passes out of the short roll and finishing through contact when given the lane.
On tbe other end, Rodgers is as versatile as they come and the face of Illinois’ defensive identity. He can guard nearly any position on the floor, from quick, shifty guards to physical wings and stretch 4s. His combination of lateral quickness, strength and anticipation gives the Illini coaching staff the freedom to switch almost any matchup when he’s on the court. Rodgers takes pride in doing the dirty work – contesting shots, diving for loose balls and setting the tone with his physical play. It's the kind of effort that often doesn’t show up in the box score but that sets a standard.
Rodgers has yet to make a three-pointer and has shot below 60 percent from the free-throw line in his college career, areas that opponents have occasionally exploited. However, he has spent the past two offseasons working on his jumper and shooting form, so it will be interesting to see if and when the work will pay off.
Ty Rodgers highlights
What they're saying about Rodgers
"Obviously, had just a phenomenal year a year ago in leading us to an Elite Eight. He was as impactful as any player on that team. Now, has continued to grow his game, has changed his body, has worked very, very hard at all those things. He's a guy that will be in Year 4 in our system. I think that speaks volumes to his love for the University of Illinois, our program, and we don't take that for granted. I think he'll be as versatile a player as there is in the Big Ten. Obviously, 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, we know what he can do at the rim, what he can do rebounding, and he has a chance to be an outstanding defender," Illini coach Brad Underwood said of Rodgers in the spring.
What we expect from Rodgers
After taking a year off to redshirt and refine his game, Rodgers entered the 2025 season ready to make a major impact for the Illini. Unfortunately, his comeback was put on hold after he suffered N offseason knee injury. Although there is still no official timetable for his return, Rodgers has been seen working out on the court before games – a promising sign as he continues to recover and push toward full strength.
When he is cleared to play, Rodgers is expected to be an immediate contributor on a deep and talented Illinois roster. He would likely come off the bench, bringing his trademark energy, toughness and defensive versatility while delivering around the rim on offense.
Even if he’s unable to return this season, Rodgers’ leadership and presence remain vital to the program. As one of the most experienced players on the team, he’s a vocal leader in the locker room and a mentor for the younger Illini, embodying the culture and standards that Underwood demands.