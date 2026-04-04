Underwood Father-Son Duo Enjoying Special Moment in Illinois’ Final Four Run

As the final seconds ticked away in Illinois' 71-59 win over Iowa in the Elite Eight, coach Brad Underwood turned to hug his assistants.

That included his son, Tyler, who currently serves as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the nation's No. 1 offense, per KenPom.

Reflecting on that moment with his son was emotional for the elder Underwood, who acknowledged that the sacrifices that come with coaching made him wary about Tyler following in his footsteps.

"My wife was better. She raised our kids. I was never home," he said postgame. "I was an assistant at Western Illinois, and I was never home. And she's more competitive than I am, but I never coached my kids, I was never around for Tyler. When it came to sports, he did it all on his own. And then to see what he's become as a coach – in a profession I didn't want him to get into – yeah, that was pretty special."

Brad Underwood and Tyler Underwood embrace as the buzzer sounds. The father-son duo are taking the #Illini to the FINAL FOUR.



📹TBS pic.twitter.com/w1q6X6SL3t — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 29, 2026

It has been a 39-year coaching journey for Brad Underwood to reach his first Final Four, including stints at Hardin-Simmons, Dodge City Community College, Western Illinois, Daytona Beach Community College, Kansas State, South Carolina, Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma State and finally Illinois.

Tyler has been with him at his past three stops, including five seasons on Illinois' coaching staff following his playing career at Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma State and Illinois. He played a key role in Keaton Wagler's recruitment, helping to identify that a player ranked No. 261 by the 247Sports composite could turn into an All-American.

Together, the Underwoods won Big Ten titles and made an Elite Eight run in 2024, but they also experienced the pain that comes with falling short of their ultimate goal – until Saturday, when they ended Iowa's Cinderella run and sent Illinois to its first Final Four since 2005.

Brad Underwood reflects on what it's like coaching every day with his son Tyler and what it means to the family to enjoy Illinois' run to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/n0ablcNcwm — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 30, 2026

Brad has long believed that he could take Illinois to these heights, so it was only fitting that Tyler used to don the jersey of a previous Illini great.

"You dream about this as a kid, and I dreamt about doing it at Illinois," Brad said. "Back in the day, when my wife bought Tyler – who was maybe two – a Brian Cook jersey, and you knew what a special place this was and it always has been. There's been no other thing for me. This is my dream job, and it's very fulfilling to get where we're going."