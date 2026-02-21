Saturday is one of those days in college basketball when you get your errands done early because elite matchups are the story of the day, all day.



The biggest of those isn't No. 10 Illinois traveling to UCLA on Saturday night. Sure, the Illini have an outside chance of catching No. 1 Michigan in the Big Ten, but it's those Wolverines who are involved in the marquee matchup of the day.

No. 1 Michigan is set to take on No. 3 Duke in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night in a late, out-of-conference battle.



And the Wolverines can thank none other than Illinois head coach Brad Underwood for it happening.

When Duke routed Illinois at Madison Square Garden last season

Feb 22, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) looks to drive past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It was exactly 52 weeks ago when Illinois traveled to Madison Square Garden in New York to take on Duke last year.



That game was all Duke, as the Blue Devils handed Illinois a 110-67 defeat in front of a prime-time national TV audience.



One would think that would make Underwood reconsider ever playing an out-of-conference game like that again, but the opposite is actually true.

Illinois would go 3-0 to close the regular season after that game, before making it to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament and to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Underwood saw that game against Duke as a service to helping prepare Illinois for the postseason.

How Brad Underwood helped create Duke vs. Michigan showdown

If you're a fan of major out-of-conference matchups this late in the year, then you're not alone.



Thamel reported on ESPN "College GameDay" Saturday that Michigan coach Dusty May was approached about playing this game against Duke and quickly reached out to Underwood for feedback.

Underwood spoke highly of the NCAA Tournament feel of the game and said he would do it again, even with as badly as the night went for his Illinois squad last year.

We have a historic day for college hoops coming. How did it No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke come together? Here’s our @CollegeGameDay story. pic.twitter.com/WBnf0chn8R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2026

Illinois on SI takeaway:

You would have to be a fool to say that Duke and Michigan playing in a showdown of top-three teams in late-February isn't a good thing. However, there is one thing we'd change:



College sports are best played on college campuses.

You think Duke and Michigan in Washington, D.C., is cool? Try No. 1 Michigan going to Cameron Indoor Arena instead.



That said, this game would never be played between the two at this point in the season if it wasn't on a neutral court. Duke's idea of preparing for the NCAA Tournament – specifically a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight game – by doing this is genius.



And college basketball fans everywhere can say thank you to Underwood for playing a role in making it happen.