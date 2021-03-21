PRE-NCAA TOURNAMENT 2ND ROUND VIDEO: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 20 before his team plays in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 20 before his team plays Loyola-Chicago in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Owning numbers of 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, Dosunmu is racking up First-Team All-America accolades and contending for National Player of the Year as well. He is the only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, all while leading Illinois back among the nation’s elite.

Dosunmu is on pace to become just the second Big Ten player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, joining Ohio State’s Evan Turner, the National Player of the Year in 2009-10.

Dosunmu is the USA Today National Player of the Year, a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy and Cousy Award, semifinalist for the Wooden Award, and a first-team All-American by every organization, highlighted by garnering Illinois’ first-ever AP first-team All-America honor.

Dosunmu earned Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the three wins while leading Illinois to the championship.

Dosunmu recorded two triple doubles last month (vs. Wisconsin and at Minnesota), joining Michigan State’s Magic Johnson as the only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple doubles in league play.

In the 78-49 win over Drexel in the first round Friday, Dosunmu had 17 points with game highs of 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals, recording the 26th double-double in Illinois’ NCAA Tournament history. It was Dosunmu’s sixth double-double of the season and seventh of his career.