POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 90, Rutgers 68 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 12 after the Illini defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten tournament.

Dosunmu, still wearing his black mask to protect his broken nose suffered in a loss on Feb. 23, reveled in being able to perform in front of a small group of fans and led the Illini with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six assists and three steals.