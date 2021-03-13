FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
Search

POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 90, Rutgers 68 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 12 after the Illini defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 12 after the Illini defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten tournament.

Dosunmu, still wearing his black mask to protect his broken nose suffered in a loss on Feb. 23, reveled in being able to perform in front of a small group of fans and led the Illini with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six assists and three steals.

“Every game I come out looking to score, but maybe it’s not my time to score and I look for my teammates,” Dosunmu said. “I definitely did feel a little bit of a sense of urgency because I knew that this being the first game and also a win-and-go-home game, it’s always a different atmosphere mentally. I just wanted to come out and give it all I had. You never know. Tomorrow isn’t promised. I just wanted to come out, play as hard as I can.”

zoom_0
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 90, Rutgers 68 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

zoom_1
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 90, Rutgers 68 - Illini Coach Brad Underwood

USATSI_15715335
Basketball

Illini’s Friday Knight Lights: No. 3 Illinois Rout Rutgers on way to Big Ten Tournament Semis

zoom_1
Basketball

PRE-TOURNAMENT VIDEO: Illini Coach Brad Underwood

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against Michigan at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019.
Basketball

COLUMN: If Whitman Wants Illini Recognized as League Champions Bad Enough, He’ll Do It Himself

Screen Shot 2021-03-07 at 3.43.10 AM
Basketball

Title Controversy?: Illini & Michigan Both Laying Claim to Big Ten Title

USATSI_14500777
Basketball

COLUMN: Illini Should Give Two Words to Big Ten Tournament - Hard Pass

zoom_2
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 4 Illinois 73, No. 7 Ohio State 68 - Illini Guard Da'Monte Williams