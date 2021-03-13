POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 90, Rutgers 68 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 12 after the Illini defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten tournament.
Dosunmu, still wearing his black mask to protect his broken nose suffered in a loss on Feb. 23, reveled in being able to perform in front of a small group of fans and led the Illini with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six assists and three steals.
“Every game I come out looking to score, but maybe it’s not my time to score and I look for my teammates,” Dosunmu said. “I definitely did feel a little bit of a sense of urgency because I knew that this being the first game and also a win-and-go-home game, it’s always a different atmosphere mentally. I just wanted to come out and give it all I had. You never know. Tomorrow isn’t promised. I just wanted to come out, play as hard as I can.”