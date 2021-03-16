VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Talks NCAA Tournament With ESPN's Joe Lunardi

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens talks with ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi on the Monday evening of March 15, 2021 about NCAA tournament topics and the job of the NCAA selection committee.

Lunardi is the bracket expert for ESPN and has been projecting the NCAA Tournament field for ESPN.com since its inception. Each year, Lunardi breaks down the tournament hopefuls, provides year-round team analysis, and offers real-time, in-season bracket updates of potential seedings and pairings. His frequent appearances from the “Bracket Bunker”, which is where he did this sit-down interview with Stevens, have become a staple of college basketball telecasts across ESPN networks.

Prior to joining ESPN full-time, Lunardi spent more than 30 years as head of communications and marketing for his alma mater, Saint Joseph’s University. Lunardi was raised on Saint Joseph’s and Philadelphia Big 5 basketball, writing for the Philadelphia Bulletin and Delaware County (Pa.) Daily Times before becoming a long-time editor with the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. The addition by Blue Ribbon of a post-season NCAA Tournament Guide in 1995 led directly to the creation of Bracketology, and a digital version of the Guide is now published every Selection Sunday on ESPN.com.

Lunardi continues as color analyst for Saint Joseph’s broadcasts on ESPN+. He has covered more than 1,100 Hawks’ games in his career and trails only the forever-flapping Hawk mascot in witnessing the most SJU contests all-time.

For Illini fans purposes, Lunardi provides some analysis on Illinois' first round opponent - Drexel.

Stevens participated in Lunardi's offseason virtual class that teaches college basketball fans on the bracket process and the job of the NCAA selection committee.

Joe and his wife, Pam, a 1984 Saint Joseph’s graduate, reside in Drexel Hill, Pa., and have two daughters, Emily and Elizabeth. His first book, Bracketology: March Madness, College Basketball, and the Creation of a National Obsession, was published by Triumph Books in March 2021.