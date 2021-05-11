VIDEO: New Illini Assistant Coach Chester Frazier Meets With Media

New Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier met with local and statewide media on May 11 less than a week after agreeing to join Brad Underwood's coaching staff.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- New Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier met with local and statewide media on May 11 less than a week after agreeing to join Brad Underwood's coaching staff.

Frazier agreed to join the coaching staff at his alma mater after spending two seasons as the associate head coach at Virginia Tech under Hokies head coach Mike Young.

The University of Illinois athletics department officially announced the coaching hire Thursday afternoon. Stadium.com basketball insider Jeff Goodman was the first to report this news early Thursday morning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chester Frazier back to the University of Illinois and add one of the brightest young stars in the profession to our staff," Underwood said in a university release. "Chester's love for his alma mater has stayed with him throughout his brilliant rise in the coaching ranks. This place means a great deal to him, having sweat equity in our program. Chester is a leader, a competitor, and a winner. He's achieved great success, as a player here and as a coach at both Kansas State and Virginia Tech. His work ethic on the court and on the recruiting trail, combined with the strong relationships he builds with players, make him a tremendous addition to the Fighting Illini."

Frazier earned a bachelor's degree from Illinois in recreation management in 2009. He and his wife Sarah (also an Illinois graduate) have two children, daughter, Chandler and son, Cameron.

According to Illinois athletics spokesperson, Frazier has signed a 3-year contract that will be official following approval from the university's board of trustees approval at its May meeting. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has confirmed from sources close to the men’s basketball program that Frazier met with the Illinois head coach in Chicago earlier this week to discuss an opening on Underwood’s coaching staff.