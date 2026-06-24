What the Los Angeles Clippers Are Getting in Illinois' Keaton Wagler

The story is now a familiar one: Slinky high school kid from suburban Kansas City gets overlooked by the college recruiting services, accepts a rare high-major offer, then takes it and runs with it all the way to a stunning one-and-done freshman season and the NBA Draft lottery.



In modern college basketball, Illinois' Keaton Wagler is one of one.

But in Tuesday night's first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, Wagler was No. 5 – selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the fifth overall pick, a projection at which many experts had him pegged for weeks. It was the culmination of one helluva journey.



Or was it?

After becoming the Illini's first-ever freshman All-American – one of the game's most unexpected of all time – and leading his club to 28 wins and a Final Four appearance in 2025-26, had almost no choice but to make tracks for the pros. Although baby-faced and still reed-thin, Wagler put on 20 pounds of muscle while pacing Illinois in scoring (17.9), assists (4.2) and steals (0.9), and he had been considered a likely top-five pick ever since the NBA Draft Combine.

In an age when money and metrics have removed much of the old magic from college basketball, it was a storybook ride for Wagler from Shawnee, Kansas, to Champaign, Illinois, and now to L.A. But where does it go from here. Might the next chapters in his narrative be just as compelling?

What is Keaton Wagler's likely NBA future with the Los Angeles Clippers?

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As cliche as it may sound, it's impossible at this point to put anything past Wagler. Whatever the existing molds for a fringe high school prospect, a college freshman, a skinny kid battling Big Ten behemoths, Wagler has long since broken them. You get it: Fool us once ...

But there are clear strengths that Wagler may or may not tap into in the NBA and obvious weaknesses that he may or may not overcome. All we can do is speculate given the circumstances. Here's what we know:

Wagler has competition in Los Angeles

James Harden has left L.A., but the road to playing time at point guard isn't exactly paved for Wagler. Darius Garland was limited to just 45 games last season because of injuries, but he is a former All-Star who still managed to average 18.8 points when he was on the floor in 2025-26. Kris Dunn is a steady, experienced hand who represents something approaching the ideal backup NBA point guard. Wagler won't likely be spoon-fed opportunities.

The Clippers wouldn't have selected Wagler if they weren't high on him

NBA teams don't draft players in the top five that they don't expect to have a future, or at least a lot of runway to figure things out, with their franchise. The Clippers figure to show patience in Wagler, who just turned 19 in February and is still shy of 200 pounds at 6-foot-6, and try to put him in positions to succeed.

On the other hand, after coming off a 42-40 season and seemingly prepared to enter the next season with a veteran-laden roster (Garland is joined by Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Bradley Beal and Brook Lopez, among others), L.A. won't wait around for Wagler to duplicate his first-year mojo at Illinois with the Clippers. If he is slow getting out of the gate and the Clips stay healthy, Wagler could get buried as L.A. tries to push for NBA playoffs positioning.

A realistic rookie-year scenario for Keaton Wagler

Garland has played in more than 69 games in just one of his seven NBA seasons, and wing Bennedict Mathurin was nicked up for much of last season, during which he arrived in L.A. through a midseason trade from Indiana. Beal is coming off a major injury, and Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic have certain limitations that make them far better reserves than fill-in starters in the event of an injury. Bottom line: The probability of the Clippers needing to rely on Wagler as a rookie is fairly high.

Can he deliver? Much of that will come down to where he plays and whether he's ready to defend against NBA players. It happened early in the season, but it's notable that the Illini didn't really unlock Wagler until moving him off the ball to run point. Will Garland stay healthy? If injuries elsewhere prompt L.A. to tank, might the team move Garland to make way for Wagler? Those are a lot of ifs.

But Wagler can help his chances greatly by putting on more weight and muscle in the offseason and throwing himself into becoming at least an average NBA defender at the 1 and 2 as a rookie. He lacks ideal athleticism, but Wagler's length and anticipation can make up for at least some of that, and it's not as if he hasn't defied the odds before. His shooting range, passing ability and decision-making should earn him reserve run at both guard positions if he proves himself physically ready (and able to get by on the other end).

Wagler probably won't start, at least not early on, as a rookie. But he has enough tools, and is a big enough investment for the Clippers, that he should be able to force his way onto the floor for 10-15 minutes a game next season – maybe more. Don't be surprised if his rookie arc looks something like that of former Illini Will Riley last season: wild swings throughout, but more up than down by the end of the campaign, with the promise of a future as a potential NBA starter.