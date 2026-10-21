Why Quentin Coleman Could Be Illinois' Most Important Player This Season

Illinois basketball enters the 2026-27 season with one of the most talented rosters in the country, but its most important player might end up being someone who has yet to play a minute in a regular-season college basketball game.

Freshman guard Quentin Coleman gave Illini fans plenty to be excited about in Saturday's 105-96 exhibition victory over Cincinnati, stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

And while his scoring ability has never been in question, it was everything else Coleman brought to the table that made his performance so impressive.

A five-star freshman, Coleman was known as an elite shooter coming out of high school, having shot an absurd 50 percent from beyond the arc during his senior season. But against Cincinnati, he showed that he's much more than just a spot-up shooter.

Quentin Coleman clears the defensive board and feeds Tomislav Ivisic for the corner 3. #Illini pic.twitter.com/EXYjRaD7YZ — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) October 17, 2026

He consistently got downhill, attacked the paint and created opportunities for his teammates. His ability to penetrate the defense and make the right play was particularly encouraging. His eight assists demonstrated he can be just as dangerous as a facilitator.

Throw in seven rebounds from a 6-foot-4 guard, and Coleman was seemingly determined to make an appearance in every column of the box score.



But perhaps the most exciting aspect of Coleman's game is his relentless motor.

Earlier this school year, Coleman was spotted playing pickup basketball at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) in Champaign alongside Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell.

Typically, when Division I basketball players compete against regular college students, they aren't exactly giving 100 percent effort. After all, there's not much to prove against a schoolmate who has a chemistry exam the next morning.

Quentin Coleman dominating at the ARC pic.twitter.com/2PY1VzozYr — Pranav Hegde (@pranav_hegde23) October 17, 2026

Apparently, no one informed Coleman.

At the ARC, Coleman was flying around the court, attacking the basket, crashing the glass and absolutely dominating the competition. While most players of his caliber might treat pickup basketball as an opportunity to relax and coast, Coleman was playing like his scholarship depended on it.

Of course, dominating random students at the campus rec center doesn't guarantee Big Ten success, but that same relentless effort has been on display against much tougher competition.

This summer, Coleman represented Team USA at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup and led the entire tournament in rebounding, averaging an incredible 11.4 boards per game.

That figure wasn't just tops among guards. Coleman had more rebounds than anyone else in the tournament.

The work hasn't been lost on Illini coach Brad Underwood: "Our big guys get ticked off at him every day because he steals their rebounds," Underwood said during Illinois' preseason media day.

And rebounding isn't the only area where Coleman's relentless effort shows up. He also brings tremendous defensive potential, having averaged 2.7 steals per game during his senior year of high school. His athleticism, instincts and willingness to compete make him a player who can impact games even when his shot isn't falling.

And that's exactly why Coleman could be so valuable to Illinois this season.

On a roster loaded with offensive talent, the Illini don't necessarily need another player demanding 15 shots every night. They need someone who can create opportunities, crash the glass, defend and provide energy on every possession. And unlike many players who specialize in doing the dirty work, Coleman is also an incredibly talented offensive player.

It's only one exhibition game, and there will undoubtedly be freshman growing pains as Coleman adjusts to Big Ten basketball. But if Saturday's performance was any indication, Illinois might have found itself something special: a player who can do just about everything and apparently doesn't know how to take a possession off.