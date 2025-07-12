How Former Illini Will Riley Fared in His NBA Summer League Debut
On Friday night, former Illini Will Riley made his NBA Summer League debut with the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-8 wing got the start and put up five points on 2-for-6 shooting (1-for-3 from three-point range), while adding three rebounds in 20 minutes.
Riley’s stat line was pretty reflective of his overall performance – not quite good, not quite bad, just ... meh. His two field goals showcased a flash of his offensive versatility, as the first was a catch-and-shoot three and the second was a shot fake into a crafty step-through in the paint.
Although Riley had a mediocre performance, fellow first-round draft pick and Wizards teammate Tre Johnson stole the limelight for the squad. Johnson poured in 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting in his debut in a 103-84 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Even as a first-round pick in Summer League play, Riley tends to be the last option on the floor for the Wizards – which isn’t totally a surprise. Against NBA-level competition, the slim Riley gets knocked off his path a bit more often, finds driving lanes cut off a touch quicker and is effectively working with less court (against bigger, swifter defenders). He's also completely inexperienced as a pro, as opposed to many of his summer teammates.
For the most part, expect Riley to play off the catch, either driving closeouts or taking spot-up jumpers as his body and game continue to develop. His next opportunity will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. (CT) against the Brooklyn Nets.