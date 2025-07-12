Illini now

How Former Illini Will Riley Fared in His NBA Summer League Debut

Riley had his struggles in his first game with the Washington Wizards, going just 2-for-6 and scoring five points

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) drives the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) drives the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
On Friday night, former Illini Will Riley made his NBA Summer League debut with the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-8 wing got the start and put up five points on 2-for-6 shooting (1-for-3 from three-point range), while adding three rebounds in 20 minutes.

Riley’s stat line was pretty reflective of his overall performance – not quite good, not quite bad, just ... meh. His two field goals showcased a flash of his offensive versatility, as the first was a catch-and-shoot three and the second was a shot fake into a crafty step-through in the paint.

Although Riley had a mediocre performance, fellow first-round draft pick and Wizards teammate Tre Johnson stole the limelight for the squad. Johnson poured in 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting in his debut in a 103-84 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Even as a first-round pick in Summer League play, Riley tends to be the last option on the floor for the Wizards – which isn’t totally a surprise. Against NBA-level competition, the slim Riley gets knocked off his path a bit more often, finds driving lanes cut off a touch quicker and is effectively working with less court (against bigger, swifter defenders). He's also completely inexperienced as a pro, as opposed to many of his summer teammates.

For the most part, expect Riley to play off the catch, either driving closeouts or taking spot-up jumpers as his body and game continue to develop. His next opportunity will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. (CT) against the Brooklyn Nets.

