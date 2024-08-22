Brad Underwood Points To Marquee Home Games As 'Important' For Illinois
Coach Brad Underwood is already looking toward the future for his Illinois program, starting this season with a fresh mindset and newer goals of making another deep NCAA Tournament run.
To do so, Illinois must overcome nonconference play. In an unusual circumstance, Illinois’ non-Big Ten schedule ends in mid-February when it plays a neutral site game against Duke at Madison Square Garden Feb. 22 on FOX.
Underwood said Wednesday at Atkins Golf Club that putting together a schedule of Illinois’ caliber, especially playing a premier program like the ACC’s Blue Devils during the Big Ten season, is not as easy as it looks. Underwood also mentioned that he prefers a home-crowd environment to give his team the best chance to win, as he had to work with both conferences to make the game a reality.
At press time, regular-season conference schedules are still being finalized.
“Every team’s different, their approach to them,” Underwood said when discussing scheduling logistics. We sell out [State Farm Center]. I’ve said it all along. I always want to play big games here [in Champaign]. I want to play big games in front of our fans. I want to reward our fans. That’s important. I think it’s great for college basketball to have them on campus. I’m always gonna keep pushing for those [marquee games]. At least one, maybe two every year, depending on what those look like. We’re working a year ahead now to try to make sure we’ve got great opponents.”
Illinois’ nonconference schedule features several teams with tournament experience, including Arkansas on Thanksgiving, Tennessee in December and the annual “Braggin’ Rights Game” against Missouri in St. Louis.
The Illini open the season Nov. 4 against Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center. Their first road test will see them face Alabama Nov. 20 in Birmingham, as it made the Final Four last season.
