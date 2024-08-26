Brad Underwood Recognizes Illinois’ Brutal Schedule Helps ‘Elevate’ Program
Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood is well aware of the position he’s in to get his teams to compete hard.
By doing so, Underwood and his staff continue to devise schedules that will propel Illinois to remain on top as of the nation’s best teams.
This season is no different. The Illini play the likes of Tennessee, Duke, Arkansas and a much-improved Missouri team.
Underwood told reporters last week the schedule, which includes an expanded Big Ten with UCLA, Oregon, Washington and USC joining, is considered a benefit.
"There's no downside to playing those teams," Underwood said. "I think players today want to play in big games. I've always wanted to play in those games."
Without giving any specifics, Underwood alluded to Illinois is better off playing in these marquee-type games as the NCAA Tournament draws closer.
"I think it's helped elevate our program," Underwood said. "I like to think that. That's why we've tried so hard to get in those games and to get one those networks ... I don't see a downside in playing those games. You win some of those games, you're in a really good spot."
The Illini finished 69-31 in Big Ten play across a five-year period, which is the best in the league. Even with new-look roster, Illinois attempts to win its third Big Ten Tournament title since 2021.
