Bret Bielema Gives Emotional ‘Thank You’ To Illinois Fans After Kansas Upset

Bret Bielema gave immense praise to the Illinois fanbase.

Zain Bando

Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with officials during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with officials during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema was able to smell the roses Saturday night in Champaign, leading Illinois (2-0) to its first nonconference ranked win since 2011 with a 23-17 upset against No. 19 Kansas (1-1).

Bielema had previous Big Ten and SEC coaching experience, making previous trips to coach against the Illini. While thanking the sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd, Bielema pointed to the in-game atmosphere as something he had never fully experienced before.

"I just want to say thank you to anybody and everybody that came here and put that stadium to a level that I've never seen before," Bielema said. "I always made reference, I've seen this stadium full but I was on the other sideline." 

"To see it [Memorial Stadium] cheering on our program, I thought this was a great moment, not just for our players but our fans," Bielema said. "I can't say thank you enough for that." 

The win was capped off by a pair of Xavier Scott interceptions, including one for a go-ahead touchdown right before halftime to put Illinois ahead 13-10. David Olano added three field goals while the defense held the Jayhawks in their final series to seal it.

The Illini are 2-0 for the first time since 2019, the first under Bielema. It was the first of six rematch games from a season ago, as Kansas beat Illinois 34-23.

Illinois turns the page to a homecoming date with Central Michigan (1-1). Kickoff is set for noon ET/11 a.m. CT next Saturday on Peacock.

Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99

