Bret Bielema Heaps Praise At 'Pretty Impressive,' Non-Overconfident Illinois Team
Coach Bret Bielema gave credit where credit is due Monday afternoon ahead of Illinois' homecoming game against Central Michigan Saturday.
The Illini are 2-0 for the first time under Bielema and have ended a five-year drought. Illinois' 23-17 upset against then-No. 19 Kansas last Saturday night at Memorial Stadium was the team's first win against a ranked nonconference opponent since 2011. Over 60,000 were on hand to see the heroics unfold, the largest crowd since a 2016 sellout against former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky and North Carolina.
Bielema said the Illini improved all offseason and thus far this season, especially when it comes to communication, belief and buying into the values he and his assistant coaches stand for.
"I do think this team since last January to where we are, they have an edge," Bielema said. "To be completely honest to me, probably one of the most refreshing things for me on Sunday .. several guys, even new guys, Zakhari [Franklin] had a comment about, `Hey, we'll watch film and flush it and move on to our next game."'
Bielema said his team didn't dwell too much regarding Week 1's 45-0 shutout against Eastern Illinois, which saw Luke Altmyer put up four touchdown passes.
"I thought our guys turned the page from Eastern Illinois to Kansas," Bielema said. "Even as of yesterday afternoon, just the detail, the preparation, the guys coming in on Sunday, the guys coming in on Monday, our day off, to watch Central Michigan to get a good hold on them. I think that was pretty impressive. I don't think it's just rhetoric. I think they really believe it."
Falling just shy of an AP Top 25 ranking, Bielema said his players are only worried about what they can control.
"Our players, I think from the outside world, take respect in it," Bielema said. "I think we'd be oblivious to the fan base to think it doesn't matter."
For now, the Illini attempt to enter Big Ten play unbeaten if they can get by the Chippewas. From there, Illinois begins the conference slate with back-to-back road games against No. 23 Nebraska and No. 8 Penn State to close out September. Illinois lost both games at home last season.
Saturday's kickoff gets underway at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on Peacock.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
