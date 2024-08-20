Bret Bielema Points To 'West Coast Flavor' As Positive For Illinois, Big Ten
Coach Bret Bielema recognizes his Illinois football program faces uphill challenges this season because of the new teams.
USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington joined the conference after long stints in the Pac-12.
Speaking on "Football Night in Chicago" with NBC Sports Chicago's Laurence Holmes, Bielema said the four new schools are good for the league, giving Illinois stiffer competition. The Illini play several AP Top 25 opponents, including No. 3 Oregon Oct. 26 in Eugene.
"This conference, because of what's being transcended right now in front of us, it's a pretty awesome time, to be here" Bielema said. "I think the four West Coast teams just bring us a coast-to-coast flavor that is unprecedented in college football. I know there has been some expansion some people are going a little bit bigger and a little bit further than they've ever done, but to have a schedule that lets us [Illinois] play at Penn State and also play at Oregon and Michigan here at home – those three premier games. I think it's a pretty exciting time in our conference."
Before the heart of Illinois' schedule gets underway, it plays host to the first three games of the season. The Illini open a week from Thursday against Eastern Illinois before welcoming Kansas in for a nightcap rematch game to begin September. This is followed by a Homecoming date with Central Michigan out of the MAC Sept. 14.
The Illini are seeking a bowl berth for the second time under Bielema, as they finished just shy of postseason play at 5-7 last season.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
