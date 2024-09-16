Bret Bielema Previews Ranked Nebraska Matchup, Calls It 'Unusual'
Coach Bret Bielema finds himself in an unfamiliar position entering No. 24 Illinois' Week 4 matchup Friday night against No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln as part of Fox's newly-minted package in the evening slot.
Illinois is 3-0 for the first time since the 2011 season, the same year then-coach Ron Zook began 6-0 as part of back-to-back winning seasons. Thirteen years later, something similar is happening in Champaign. Big Ten play and a nine-week gauntlet begins with Matt Rhule attempting to hand Bielema his first loss of the season, his first loss since last November, and back-to-back defeats from Nebraska.
While the national media has built the game as one to watch, which Bielema is fully aware of, he said Monday he is simply excited for his players to experience a big stage.
"To have two big teams ranked on a Friday night game is a little bit unusual," Bielema said. "To see that play out and be a part of that is awesome.”
It's the first time Illinois has played in a ranked-versus-ranked matchup since 2008 when No. 21 Illini faced No. 12 Penn State. Illinois lost 38-24 in Happy Valley.
Bielema said he respects what Rhule and quarterback Dylan Raiola have done to this point, but is only focused on what his team can control.
"Obviously, our offense has to be balanced," Bielema said. "We have to be able to run the ball effectively. With nine straight Big Ten games, to be on the road ... to be effective in the Big Ten, we have to be able to run the ball."
The Illini have implemented the run well in their first three wins. While quarterback Luke Altmyer attempts to maintain his no-interception streak, the run game saw Josh McCray, Ca'Lil Valentine and Kaden Feagin combine for 141 yards in last week's 30-9 week against Central Michigan.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, as Illinois opened as a 10-point road underdog at Circa Sportsbook. Odds are subject to change.
