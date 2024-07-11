Can Jake Davis Become Next Shooting Star For The Illini?
Illinois is learning much about sophomore transfer Jake Davis this summer.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Mercer University arrived on campus with an abundance of shooting skills. During his freshman year, he averaged 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting in 25 games out of 33 games.
He also shot nearly 40 percent from the three point line.
On March 13, he entered the transfer portal after Mercer announced it wouldn't renew the contract of coach Gary Greg. After consideration from DePaul, Wyoming, and Butler, he decided on the Illini with three years of eligibility remaining.
He is already receiving praise from his new coach, Brad Underwood.
"He can really really shoot it," Underwood said. "Again, maybe a better player than we first anticipated."
Underwood has made it a priority for the frontcourt to operate with versatility. At 6-foot-6, Davis has range to score at multiple spots on the floor.
Last season the Illini lost a number of solid shooters to either the NBA draft or the conclusion of their college career. So it maybe in the cards to develop Davis into the next Illini phenom who can score from the perimeter
The hope is he enhances his athleticism to adjust to the rigors of playing Big Ten college basketball.
That combination of shooting excellence plus quickness is what the Illini are looking for.
"Jake is an elite shooter," Underwood said when Davis was first signed. "He has great size as a wing with the ability to shoot off the move and come off screens. He is a high-IQ player who has been well coached and is a winner. Jake is coming off a great freshman season at Mercer; we're excited about adding him to the roster and his future in our program."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook.
Twitter: @IlliniNowOnSI