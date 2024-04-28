Watch Former Illinois Receiver Casey Washington Receive Life-Changing Phone Call From Atlanta Falcons
They are among the most special moments in all of sports.
When a player gets the phone call from an organization on Draft Day, it produces smiles, hugs and tears. They are captured more frequently these days because of technology. The Atlanta Falcons of the NFL have joined the fray by recording videos of these everlasting memories.
On Saturday, former Illinois Fighting Illini receiver Casey Washington had his day. He was almost at a loss for words when Falcons coach Raheem Morris and general Terry Fontenot delivered the good news.
The Falcons were drafting Washington in the seventh round. The moment was captured in a video posted on the Falcons YouTube channel. Here it is:
Just like that, Washington became the first Illini wide receiver drafted since 2012. The conversation was everything you would expect. Washington said he was shaking during the entire call.
Raheem Morris: Casey.
Washington: What's up, Coach?
Morris: Man, good to have you back. Didn't you just leave my office? You should've never left. You should've stayed here. You just told me you wanted to be a Falcon and now you get a chance to do that. I'm fired up, though.
Washington: Yes sir.
Morris: Well, I will see you soon.
Washington was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round largely because of an impressive Pro Day workout. The Falcons, who were in attendance, liked what they saw. Last year the 6-foot, 200-pound Washington had a career year with the Illini. He caught 49 passes for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.