DB Terrance Brooks Gives Three Reasons For Choosing To Transfer To Illinois
The Fighting Illini knew they were getting a proven winner when they added Texas transfer Terrance Brooks.
Last year he helped lead them to the Big 12 championship and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
Brooks finished with 20 tackles, six passes defended, and three interceptions on his way to being named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He was No. 2 ranked transfer cornerback in the spring portal window by 247Sports.
For his remaining two years of eligibility, he chose the Fighting Illini for three important reasons.
First, their track record on producing eventual pro talent.
"It showed a great history, a great record here," he said. "The development for DBs. Aaron Henry put Devon Weatherspoon in the league. I know coach Cory Parker put more DBs in the league."
Second was being surrounding by others who share his strong religious faith.
"I'm really big on my faith," said Brooks. "I want to surround myself around like minds and be around people who had the same thing I got going on."
Third, the approach Illinois took to recruit him.
"It showed they really cared," he said. "It showed they really needed me in a sense that hey we're able to use you in a way where we could benefit the team, but we could also benefit you on where you want to go."
In terms of how he sees his role with the team, Brooks isn't a raw raw guy, unless he needs to be.
"When I need to be vocal I'll be vocal," he said. "But most of the time I'll be quiet. I'll just keep my head down, stay working, and my role is to be like helping out the team, doing anything I could do to benefit my teammates and push them to stay positive. Even though we going to face adversity going through the season, we still going to keeping pushing through."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.