Did The Signing of Will Riley Lead To Illinois Commit Jeremiah Fears Changing Plans?
The Illinois Fighting Illini were dealt some unexpected news when recruit Jeremiah Fears took to Instagram to announce he decided to decommit and perhaps reclassify for 2024.
He posted, "First and foremost, I would like to thank the Illini nation for all the love and support they have given me and my family during my recruitment and after my commitment. I'd like to express my appreciation to Coach Underwood and his staff for their open communication and trust in me as a prospective next great guard to perform at State Farm Center. Please trust my full intention was to enter Champaign in the class of 2025 and help contribute to the continued ascension in the BIG10. With that being said, after further consideration and meaningful conversations with my family, I'll be reopening my recruitment and exploring other opportunities."
This comes when Illini coach Brad Underwood is wrestling with the issue of needing to trim the roster because of having too many potential starters.
While the official reasoning behind Fears' decision remains unknown, there could be some speculation the signing of another top recruit probably jammed up the roster. It may have left Fears facing the possibility of less playing time.
The Illini signed 6-foot-8 small forward Will Riley, a potential NBA lottery pick, on June 23. With Riley also able to play both backcourt positions, Fears could have been left out in the cold.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram at @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook.
Twitter: @IlliniNowOnSI