ESPN Win Probability Was Not Kind To Illini In Overtime Win
No. 24 Illinois (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) got a few breaks and a little bit of a hat-tip in its 31-24 overtime win against No. 22 Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Friday night in Lincoln.
With the score tied at 24 and Nebraska driving late in the fourth quarter, ESPN was not a fan of the Illini’s chances. The network gave Nebraska a 79 percent chance to win.
The eventual miss, coupled with getting the ball first in the overtime session, did wonders for Illinois. Last season it was pulling teeth for Bret Bielema and company, losing several games by one score or fewer.
Illinois’ season when all said and done could point back to this game: the night when Nebraska’s 400th straight sellout was dashed thanks to the game-winner hauled in from Pat Bryant. Bryant has six touchdowns on the season thus far, as he helped Luke Altmyer state his case as one of the nation’s most underrated quarterbacks.
Bielema said once Sunday rolls around, the prep for revenge from last season’s home loss to No. 8 Penn State begins. This time, however, Illinois travels to State College for the second time in three seasons. Illinois lost last year’s meeting at Memorial Stadium as part of a slow start, eventually leading to a 5-7 finish by season’s end.
Illinois is attempting to start 6-0 for the first time since 2011, as it will get a rankings boost ahead of the end of the month.
