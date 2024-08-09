Ex-Illini CB Devon Witherspoon Makes Absurd Interception In Seattle Seahawks Practice
Not every day a defensive back gets the better of a wideout in practice.
At least not when it comes to ex-Illini standout De’Von Witherspoon, who is entering his second season with the Seattle Seahawks.
Ahead of Seattle’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Witherspoon made an above-average effort to prevent star wideout D.K. Metcalf from scoring a routine touchdown. On a deep ball, Witherspoon made an acrobatic move to snag the ball from Metcalf. A catch would have been on Metcalf's highlight reel.
Nevertheless, while minor, it’s a play that shows what Witherspoon can do at a high level.
Witherspoon was the highest Illini player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft in nearly two decades, a credit to coach Bret Bielema’s development in creating superstars. It's similar to Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt, both of whom played during Bielema’s tenure at Wisconsin over a decade ago.
Witherspoon helped lead Illinois to a bowl berth in his final season, as the team finished 8-5 behind one of the nation's most prolific defenses. A 41-3 win against Northwestern in Week 12 saw Witherspoon fly around the eventual 1-11 Wildcats, leaving no doubt who the best defensive player was on that fateful November day in Evanston. It was a capstone to a college career and meteoric rise that still carries forward today.
It’s safe to assume that Witherspoon will remain a dynamic playmaker for the Seahawks, which is still adjusting to life after Pete Carroll’s departure at the end of last season.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
