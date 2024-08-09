Illini now

Ex-Illini CB Devon Witherspoon Makes Absurd Interception In Seattle Seahawks Practice

Devon Witherspoon got the better of a Seattle Seahawks household name.

Oct 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Not every day a defensive back gets the better of a wideout in practice.

At least not when it comes to ex-Illini standout De’Von Witherspoon, who is entering his second season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ahead of Seattle’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Witherspoon made an above-average effort to prevent star wideout D.K. Metcalf from scoring a routine touchdown. On a deep ball, Witherspoon made an acrobatic move to snag the ball from Metcalf. A catch would have been on Metcalf's highlight reel.

Nevertheless, while minor, it’s a play that shows what Witherspoon can do at a high level.

Witherspoon was the highest Illini player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft in nearly two decades, a credit to coach Bret Bielema’s development in creating superstars. It's similar to Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt, both of whom played during Bielema’s tenure at Wisconsin over a decade ago.

Witherspoon helped lead Illinois to a bowl berth in his final season, as the team finished 8-5 behind one of the nation's most prolific defenses. A 41-3 win against Northwestern in Week 12 saw Witherspoon fly around the eventual 1-11 Wildcats, leaving no doubt who the best defensive player was on that fateful November day in Evanston. It was a capstone to a college career and meteoric rise that still carries forward today.

It’s safe to assume that Witherspoon will remain a dynamic playmaker for the Seahawks, which is still adjusting to life after Pete Carroll’s departure at the end of last season.

