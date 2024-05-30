Ex-Illini Player Coleman Hawkins Withdrawing From NBA Draft, Transferring Programs
Former Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins was seemingly focused on taking the next step in his career but instead is returning for his final year of college eligibility.
The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news on Wednesday evening that Hawkins is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and transferring to a new program.
"Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins is withdrawing from the 2024 NBA Draft and will transfer to a new program, the forward tells @TheAthletic @Stadium," Charania posted. "Hawkins is expected to be among the highest-paid NIL college basketball players and is using final year of eligibility for development."
The ex-Illini forward seemed focused on the NBA less than two weeks ago but never ruled out a return. Hawkins participated in the draft combine in Chicago.
"They got a whole new roster coming and I don't think it would be fair for me to come back in that place with all those guys expecting me not to be there," Hawkins said. "I've done four years at Illinois. I'm now an Illinois grad. I've put my heart and soul into Illinois for the last four years."
Hawkins was considered a second-round draft prospect but was expected to take the undrafted free agent route. He described that as a better fit than trying to return for another year of college, but something sparked a change. He is able to exercise the option because the NCAA granted athletes the opportunity to play a bonus season because of the COVID year.
It's unknown where Hawkins will be spending his final collegiate season, but the hope is to boost his draft stock for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributor for Illini Now. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.