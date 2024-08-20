Ex-Illini WR Isaiah Williams Shares What Makes QB Luke Altmyer 'Special'
Illinois Fighting Illini fans had the pleasure of watching quarterback Luke Altmyer throw to Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams in his first season with the team.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior transferred to Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Williams shared with Illinois Fighting Illini On SI's Ella Walker serious praise for his former QB.
“Man, one, he’s a warrior, he’s a fighter,” Williams said. “I feel like most definitely at the quarterback position that’s one trait that’s most definitely overlooked.”
Having a quarterback able to face the harsh reality of imperfection is a unique trait. If Altmyer can continue to do this the Illini are in good hands.
“But not only that he’s a special athlete," Williams continued. "He can throw it, he can run, he’s a dynamic playmaker.”
Altmyer proved himself worthy of the 'dynamic' title last season. He rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Altmyer threw for just 317 passing yards as he rode the bench for two seasons at Ole Miss.
“Like for a guy to get beat down or fail and be able to get right back up and attack it with the same amount of confidence, I mean, that takes a special cat," Williams shared.
He looked to silence those resisting the narrative that he's special, like Williams noted, by throwing for an average of 209.2 yards a game last year. He was 7th in passing yards last year in the Big Ten Conference.
"When I saw that out of him I was like, ‘Okay, he’s special," Williams said.
Altmyer holds the starting job (as of now) for the Illini, so fans can expect to see just how special of a player he is in the coming years.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
