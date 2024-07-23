Fighting Illini Player Previews: QB Luke Altmyer
Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is gearing up for the biggest season of his career.
As the offense undergoes a restart, many observers are looking towards Altmyer to set the tone.
He is coming off a solid sophomore season in which he started in nine games.
Altmyer completed 175 of 270 passes, for 1,883 passing yards, and 13 touchdowns. He also finished with 282 rushing yards. He ranked sixth in the Big Ten in passing yards and eighth in passing efficiency during conference games (126.2).
He has gradually grown into the role of starting quarterback. His combined abilities at passing and running are well suited for an offensive looking to contribute.
Altmyer has the potential to win games. He not only possesses the talent, but the experience. His pedigree is a major plus against the backdrop of a changing Big Ten.
According to SB Nation's The Champaign Room, 14 out of the18 Big Ten teams are expecting to make changes at QB this year.
Furthermore, he will have a revitalized offense around him.
Running back Kaden Feagin and wide receiver Pat Bryant are two familiar names who have proven to play at his level. Newcomer receiver Zakhari Franklin is expected to generate additional prowess that Altmyer can work with.
Also he has a steadily improving offensive line that can make things easier for him led by starting center Josh Kreutz.
From the top down, Altmyer has the potential to succeed.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
