Illini Now/SI's 2020 Illinois Depth Chart

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- With the news of senior defensive back Tony Adams moving from cornerback to safety, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated thought we’d provide you with an early look of a depth chart to the 2020 Illinois football team as they head into the Oct. 23-24 weekend game at Wisconsin.

NOTE: Clearly with coronavirus protocols, no media member has been allowed to attend any of the restarted fall practices so please understand this is an educated guess for position-by-position depth charts. If we understand more information, such as Adams’ positional change, this will be consistently updated.

Also, Illini Now/SI will have a position-by-position breakdown starting on Oct. 1 that will continue everyday until the 2020 opener at Wisconsin.

ILLINOIS 2020 DEPTH CHART

(Returning starters are in BOLD)

OFFENSE (8 RETURNING STARTERS)

Peters_9.16.2020_FBPractice-1278
David Craan/University of Illinois athletics department

QB - Brandon Peters - SR.; Isaiah Williams - RS-FR.; Matt Robinson - SOPH.

RB - Mike Epstein - JR.; Chase Brown - SOPH.; Jakari Norwood - SOPH.

X-WR - Josh Imatorbhebhe - SR.; Desmond Dan - JR.

Y-WR - Brian Hightower - JR.; Casey Washington - SOPH.

Z-WR - Trevon Sidney - SR.; Donny Navarro - JR.

TE - Luke Ford - SOPH.; Daniel Barker - JR.; Daniel Imatorbhebhe - RS-Sr.

LT - Vederian Lowe - SR.; Brevyn Jones - RS-Fr.;

LG - Kendrick Green - JR.; Julian Pearl - SOPH.

C - Doug Kramer - SR.; Evan Kirts - RS-FR.

RG - Verdis Brown - Soph. OR Jordyn Slaughter - SOPH.; Julian Pearl - SOPH.

RT - Alex Palczewski - SR.; Brevyn Jones - RS-Fr.; Blaise Sparks - FR.

-------------------------

Beason-9.16.2020_FBPractice-1353
David Craan/University of Illinois athletics department

DEFENSE (6 RETURNING STARTERS) 

SDE - Jamal Woods - JR.; Jer'Zhan Newton - FR.

DT - Roderick Perry - RS-SR.; Chinedu Udeogu - SR.; Anthony Shipton - JR.

DT - Calvin Avery - JR.; Anthony Shipton - JR.; Deon Pate - JR.;

WDE - Isaiah Gay - SR.; Owen Carney Jr. - SR.; Keith Randolph Jr. - RS-FR.;

WLB - Milo Eifler - SR.; Shammond Cooper - RS-FR.; Tarique Barnes - SOPH.

ILB - Jake Hansen - SR.; Khalan Tolson - JR.

SLB - Khalan Tolson - JR.; Shammond Cooper - RS-FR.; Tarique Barnes - SOPH.

CB - Marquez Beason - RS-FR., Devon Witherspoon - SOPH.; Nick Walker - SR.

CB - Nate Hobbs - SR.; Delano Ware - JR.

FS - Tony Adams - SR, Derrick Smith - JR.

SS - Sydney Brown - JR.; Kendall Smith - SR., Kerby Joseph - JR.

-------------------------

SPECIAL TEAMS (3 RETURNING STARTERS)

McCourt_9.21.2020_FBPractice-1477
David Craan/University of Illinois athletics department

PK - James McCourt - SR.; Caleb Griffin - SOPH. 

P - Blake Hayes - SR.; Hugh Robertson - FR. (Will Redshirt)

LS - Ethan Tabel - SR. 

PR - Donny Navarro - JR., OR Trevon Sidney - SR.

KR -  Chase Brown - SOPH., OR Trevon Sidney - SR. 

