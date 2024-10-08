Illini now

2025 Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings: Illinois' Position Revealed

As the early Signing Day approaches, recruiting battles are heating up. Rich Cirminiello updates Illinois' class ranking compared to the rest of the Big Ten.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with an official during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with an official during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
At every step of his coaching journey, Bret Bielema has excelled at coaching up mid-tier recruits. That's especially important at Illinois because the Illini rarely land can't-miss blue-chippers.

Bielema and his staff are simultaneously assembling their 2025 class of high school recruits as they prepare for Purdue and the rigors of remaining ranked in the Top 25.

With the Dec. 4 early Signing Day looming on the horizon, here's how Illinois is stacking up versus the rest of the Big Ten Conference.

*Rankings and Total Points Courtesy of Rivals.com (as of Oct. 8)

18. Purdue

Total Commits: 13
Total Points: 945
Top Commit: LB Grant Beerman

17. Illinois

Total Commits: 14
Total Points: 1110
Top Commit: ATH Jershaun Newton

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Newton is the younger brother of Illini legend Jer'Zhan Newton, a consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who now play for the Washington Commanders.

Newton is a dynamic dual-threat QB at Clearwater Central Catholic High School in Florida, but could be used as a skill position playmaker in Champaign.

16. Northwestern

Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1200
Top Commit: WR Braden Blueitt

14. Michigan State

Total Commits: 16
Total Points: 1234
Top Commit: CB Larue Zamorano

14. Iowa

Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 1234
Top Commit: DE Iose Epenesa

13. Indiana

Total Commits: 19
Total Points: 1290
Top Commit: ATH Seaonta Stewart Jr.

12. Minnesota

Total Commits: 23
Total Points: 1455
Top Commit: QB Jackson Kollock

11. UCLA

Total Commits: 17
Total Points: 1482
Top Commit: QB Madden Iamaleava

10. Maryland

Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 1605
Top Commit: DT Bryce Jenkins

9. Nebraska

Total Commits: 19
Total Points: 1721
Top Commit: OLB Christian Jones

8. Rutgers

Total Commits: 29
Total Points: 1770
Top Commit: RB John Forster

7. Washington

Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 1778
Top Commit: OLB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale

6. Wisconsin

Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 1852
Top Commit: CB Jaimier Scott

5. Michigan

Total Commits: 16
Total Points: 1856
Top Commit: WR Andrew Marsh

4. Penn State

Total Commits: 24
Total Points: 2200
Top Commit: CB Daryus Dixson

3. Oregon

Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 2338
Top Commit: WR Dakorien Moore

2. USC

Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2351
Top Commit: QB Julian Lewis

1. Ohio State

Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 3237
Top Commit: QB Tavien St. Clair

