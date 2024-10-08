2025 Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings: Illinois' Position Revealed
At every step of his coaching journey, Bret Bielema has excelled at coaching up mid-tier recruits. That's especially important at Illinois because the Illini rarely land can't-miss blue-chippers.
Bielema and his staff are simultaneously assembling their 2025 class of high school recruits as they prepare for Purdue and the rigors of remaining ranked in the Top 25.
With the Dec. 4 early Signing Day looming on the horizon, here's how Illinois is stacking up versus the rest of the Big Ten Conference.
*Rankings and Total Points Courtesy of Rivals.com (as of Oct. 8)
18. Purdue
Total Commits: 13
Total Points: 945
Top Commit: LB Grant Beerman
17. Illinois
Total Commits: 14
Total Points: 1110
Top Commit: ATH Jershaun Newton
If the name sounds familiar, it should. Newton is the younger brother of Illini legend Jer'Zhan Newton, a consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who now play for the Washington Commanders.
Newton is a dynamic dual-threat QB at Clearwater Central Catholic High School in Florida, but could be used as a skill position playmaker in Champaign.
16. Northwestern
Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1200
Top Commit: WR Braden Blueitt
14. Michigan State
Total Commits: 16
Total Points: 1234
Top Commit: CB Larue Zamorano
14. Iowa
Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 1234
Top Commit: DE Iose Epenesa
13. Indiana
Total Commits: 19
Total Points: 1290
Top Commit: ATH Seaonta Stewart Jr.
12. Minnesota
Total Commits: 23
Total Points: 1455
Top Commit: QB Jackson Kollock
11. UCLA
Total Commits: 17
Total Points: 1482
Top Commit: QB Madden Iamaleava
10. Maryland
Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 1605
Top Commit: DT Bryce Jenkins
9. Nebraska
Total Commits: 19
Total Points: 1721
Top Commit: OLB Christian Jones
8. Rutgers
Total Commits: 29
Total Points: 1770
Top Commit: RB John Forster
7. Washington
Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 1778
Top Commit: OLB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale
6. Wisconsin
Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 1852
Top Commit: CB Jaimier Scott
5. Michigan
Total Commits: 16
Total Points: 1856
Top Commit: WR Andrew Marsh
4. Penn State
Total Commits: 24
Total Points: 2200
Top Commit: CB Daryus Dixson
3. Oregon
Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 2338
Top Commit: WR Dakorien Moore
2. USC
Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2351
Top Commit: QB Julian Lewis
1. Ohio State
Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 3237
Top Commit: QB Tavien St. Clair
