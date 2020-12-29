Illini Announce Bart Miller as OL Coach; Miller Rejoins Bielema's Staff

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Bart Miller is returning to the state of Illinois to rejoin a coaching staff led by Bret Bielema.

Miller was announced as Bielema’s choice for the offensive line coach position at Illinois as he rejoins the new Illini head coach following two successful seasons as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Wyoming.

Bielema rewarded Miller with his first full-time coaching position as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin in 2012. He took over the offensive line unit in September of 2012 after serving as a graduate assistant coach the previous season at Wisconsin. The Badgers ranked No. 13 in the nation in rushing offense in 2012, averaging 236.36 rushing yards per game. Wisconsin won its third straight Big Ten Championship that season, defeating Nebraska 70-31 in the Big Ten Championship Game, and played in a third consecutive Rose Bowl.

“Bart was able to show early in his career how effective he is as a teacher and motivator of young men,” Bielema said in a university release. “As a young coach I hired him as an offensive line coach and he helped us capture our third consecutive Big Ten title.”

Miller is a hire that will likely become popular with Illinois high school coaches as he played football and graduated from Elk Grove High School in the Chicago area prior to signing with New Mexico in 2003.

At Wisconsin, Miller is credited with developing first-team All-Big Ten selections Travis Frederick at center after being at left tackle at high school. Frederick earned first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Weekly and went on to be a first round selection (No. 32 overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL draft. Wisconsin’s offensive line unit blocked for running back Montee Ball, who was the 2012 Doak Walker Award Winner, a two-time (2011 and ‘12) consensus All-American, the 2012 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist.

“Bart has Midwest roots and will help us recruit and keep Illinois players at home wearing the Orange and Blue,” Bielema said. “We are very excited to have Bart join our Illini family.”

In his latest stop at Wyoming, Miller joined the Wyoming staff in 2019 as offensive line coach and was promoted to run game coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties for the 2020 season. In his first season coaching the offensive line, Wyoming ranked second in the Mountain West Conference and No. 23 in Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game in 2019.

Miller coached the offensive line at Ohio in 2018 when the Bobcats posted a 9-4 overall record including a 6-2 mark in the Mid-American Conference to place second in the East Division. Ohio earned a berth in the DXL Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, where the Bobcats defeated San Diego State, 27-0. Ohio ranked No. 9 in the nation in rushing offense in 2018, averaging 258.5 yards per game. The Bobcats ranked No. 12 in the NCAA in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and were No. 16 in total offense (466.8 yards per game). The offensive unit also ranked No. 8 in the nation in third-down conversions (48.7 percent), was No. 9 in time of possession (33:18), tied for 17th in first downs gained (318) and ranked No. 23 in the NCAA in red-zone offense as it converted 88.9 percent of its red-zone opportunities into scores.

Miller coached the offensive line at Minnesota during the 2016 season when the Golden Gophers enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in recent history that year, winning nine games (9-4 record) for the first time since 2003 and placing fourth in the Big Ten West Division. The Gophers earned a bid to the 2016 Holiday Bowl, where they defeated Washington State, 17-12. Miller coached offensive lineman Jonah Pirsig, who earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media. Miller’s offensive line helped pave the way for the rushing tandem of Rodney Smith (1,158 yards, 16 touchdowns) and Shannon Brooks (670 yards). Minnesota averaged 183.6 rushing yards per game to rank No. 5 in the Big Ten, and the Gophers ranked No. 19 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed (1.31 per game).

Prior to Minnesota, Miller coached the offensive line at Florida Atlantic for the 2014 and ‘15 seasons. Miller’s offensive line at Florida Atlantic allowed only 21 sacks in 869 plays in 2014, and only 26 sacks in 887 opportunities in 2015. In the four seasons before Miller arrived, the Owls had allowed an average of 31 sacks per season. It was at FAU where Miller had recruiting success in getting an early verbal commitment from the center he’ll have next season at Illinois, Doug Kramer.

Miller’s recruiting success in Illinois also includes signing two recruits from the state for Wyoming’s 2021 class (Jovan Marsh, three-star CB from Robbins, Ill. and Jack Walsh, a three-star offensive lineman from Palatine, Ill.). While at FAU, Miller was able to sign offensive lineman from the Midwest including Bryan Beck from Franklin, Wis. and Jack Breshears from Batavia, Ill.

As a player at the University of New Mexico from 2003-07 under head coach Rocky Long, Miller was a starter and two-year letterman on the offensive line. He earned Academic All-Mountain West Conference honors as a junior and senior. The Lobos had a 1,000-yard rusher, two 1,000-yard receivers and a 3,000-yard passer in 2007. The Lobos appeared in four bowl games during Miller’s career: the 2003 Las Vegas Bowl, 2004 Emerald Bowl and 2006 and ‘07 New Mexico Bowl.