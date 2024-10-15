Big Ten Football Coaches on the Hot Seat: Illinois' Bret Bielema Is Sitting Pretty
For the second time in his Illinois coaching career, Bret Bielema has responded from a 5-7 campaign with a bounce-back season. In 2022, the Illini went 8-5, and this season the program is currently 5-1 and ranked No. 22.
While Illinois' administration would like more year-in, year-out consistency, it seems satisfied with its coach and the direction of the program. The same cannot be said for every Big Ten school.
While the odds are very strong that no Big Ten coaches will be fired this season, these four coaches would benefit from strong finishes to dial down mounting pressure in 2025.
4. Sherrone Moore, Michigan
Was Michigan expected to repeat? No. But the Wolverines weren't supposed to regress on offense and defense this year, either. Through six games, Michigan has lost twice, and the average score of those games is 23-22. Considering Moore was an internal promotion, seems like this transition should have been smoother.
3. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
Maybe the Badgers have turned the corner under Fickell after consecutive routs of Purdue and Rutgers. That's the hope after the coach was so successful leading Cincinnati for six seasons. Fickell is 12-8 in Madison, with a show-me stretch coming up against Penn State, Iowa, Oregon and Nebraska.
2. Ryan Walters, Purdue
Will Walters be the guy who turns things around in West Lafayette? Time will tell. However, a 5-13 start, including 1-5 this season, is the definition of a bad first impression. Plus, he's a defensive guy and the Boilermakers have allowed 50 points three times this year. For context, Walters inherited from Jeff Brohm a team that won 17 games in the two seasons before he arrived.
1. Lincoln Riley, USC
Will Troy cut ties with Riley after three seasons? Of course not. However, the declining trend at USC is concerning. Riley has gone from 11 wins to eight wins, and now the Trojans are 3-3 after squandering three fourth-quarter leads in Big Ten games. If USC winds up around .500, despite making defensive strides, it'll be a very uncomfortable offseason for Riley.