CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Big Ten Conference remained in a politically neutral tone as it officially responded to a letter sent by 10 Midwestern politicians to “reconsider” its decision to postpone the fall football season.

The league office responded Wednesday with a media statement that used the language of the politicians’ letter to suggest the conference and the folks wanting to see football played immediately this fall, which now includes the president of the United States, are wanting the same goal.

“We could not agree more with the group of midwest legislators who stated in a letter to Commissioner Kevin Warren that the Big Ten Conference is “home to some of the world’s leading institutions of higher learning, scientific research and medicine.” The Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force is tapping into those resources as it prepares for a safe return to competition,” the statement reads. “The letter reflects that we all want the same thing, which is for “sports to continue safely.” The conference will continue to work with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), as it has always done, to identify opportunities to resume competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The letter, addressed to Warren and ther 14 members of the Big Ten’s COP/C, included the paragraph urging all parties to find a way to start a college football season immediately.

“After hearing from many concerned students, parents and coaches, we have been encouraged to convey our support for their wishes and our responsibility to defend the students’ long-term academic and career interests,” the letter stated. “Recent actions taken by other conferences across the country to start football and other fall sports have placed the Big Ten, its members and students at a disadvantage. These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week. Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships.”

Chicago Tribune reporter Teddy Greenstein reported Wednesday afternoon that the COP/C is not expected to meet together regarding its final plans for a winter or spring football season until this weekend “at the earliest,” with the possibility of a Sunday or Monday vote on one of the plans.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is the chairperson of the Big Ten’s return to competition task force, which continues to work with the league’s assigned medical personnel to gather information about testing and unanswered health questions surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. Alvarez said Friday the subcommittee’s role is to put together multiple scheduling options and work with doctors to answer any questions of the Big Ten’s COP/C members.

Nebraska school president Ted Carter joined News Talk 1400 AM on Wednesday to address the misinformation being reported on a restart to football by the Big Ten Conference.

“I made a comment about how much disinformation is out there,” Carter said. “But here’s what I will say. There is an awful lot of work still going on with the return to play committee for which chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos and coach Scott Frost are on. They’re putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon. The fight is still on. We have been aligned here in this state from the get go…we feel it’s safe to play here. That’s our theme here and we’re still strong on that.”