Bielema Targeting Michigan Strength Coach Ben Herbert for Illini Staff

New Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has concluded his meetings with Lovie Smith's assistants. Three Illini assistants given chance to interview for their jobs after coordinators are hired.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Bret Bielema already has plans for one of his staff positions at Illinois.

Multiple sources close to the situation have informed Illini Now/Sports Illustrated that Bielema’s preference would be to hire Michigan's football strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

Herbert has a long history with Illinois’ new head coaching hire after spending several years with Bielema as the strength coach at both Wisconsin and Arkansas.

Bielema confirmed during his introductory media conference inside the Smith Family football complex in Champaign that he wanted to complete his meetings with the remaining members of Lovie Smith’s coaching staff by that evening. Illini Now/SI has learned those meetings were completed Monday evening.

Illini Now/SI has confirmed via multiple sources that three members of Smith’s Illini staff, running backs coach Mike Bellamy, tight ends coach Cory Patterson and defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey, will be given the opportunity to interview for jobs with whoever Bielema hires as his new coordinators.

Ben Herbert (left) speaking before a 2017 practice with then-Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema. Before following Bielema to Arkansas, Herbert was Wisconsin's head strength and conditioning coach the final four seasons (2009-12) of Bielema’s tenure with the Badgers. Photo courtesy of University of Arkansas athletics department

During his career as a strength coach, Herbert has worked with 76 NFL Draft picks, including 10 first-round selections. He coached two Heisman Trophy finalists, two Outland Trophy winners, two Doak Walker Award winners, 60 first-team all-conference selections, and 35 All-Americans. He also won five Big Ten Conference titles and participated in five Rose Bowl games as both a player and coach.

Herbert developed 17 Arkansas players eventually selected in the NFL draft and worked with two first-team All-Americans and 14 All-Southeastern Conference honorees. He was integral in the development of 2015 John Mackey Award winner Hunter Henry as the nation's top tight end and offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola, who was recipient of the 2015 Jacobs Blocking Trophy which is presented to the SEC's best blocker.

Herbert spent 11 seasons working with the strength and conditioning staff at Wisconsin, where he was involved in all aspects of sports performance for the football team. He was the football program's head strength and conditioning coach the final four seasons (2009-12) of Bielema’s tenure in Madison.

During his tenure with the Badgers' strength staff, Herbert helped develop 41 NFL draft picks, including six first-round choices. Wisconsin also produced five national individual award winners, 28 All-America selections and 49 All-Big Ten first-team selections.

Lou Hernandez, who was serving in his second stint as Illinois after spending 2005-11 with the Illini under former head coach Ron Zook, was informed of his termination by Bielema on Monday.

Bellamy returned to Champaign after being hired by Lovie Smith in 2019 after two seasons as wide receivers coach at Toledo (2017-18) and one season as quality control coach/analyst at Mississippi State (2016). Bellamy spent four seasons on the Illinois staff (2012-15), including three as wide receivers coach, and was a standout receiver for the Fighting Illini as a student-athlete in 1988 and 1989.

Mike Bellamy

During his previous stint in Champaign (2012-15), Bellamy was promoted to Illinois' wide receivers coach in February 2013 after serving one year as assistant director of player personnel and relations (2012). In his role with the Fighting Illini in 2012 under-then first-year head coach Tim Beckman, Bellamy immediately served as a bridge between the coaching staff and former Illini players, coaches and staff across the country, building numerous relationships. Illini Now/SI was being told by multiple sources that prominent former Illinois players are hopeful Bellamy is retained because of his ties to them and the success the running backs have seen in the Illinois offense under coordinator Rod Smith. Rod Smith was informed by Bielema Monday he wouldn't be retained at Illinois.

Cory Patterson

Patterson just finished his third season as tight ends coach at Illinois as Lovie Smith gave him his first opportunity in college football in 2018 following successful seasons as head coach at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis. Patterson has been considered key to the Illini in the St. Louis area after being able to lure Isaiah Williams, Patterson's quarterback at Trinity, and Shammond Cooper, Trinity’s star linebacker, both came to Champaign-Urbana in 2019 as four-star prospects and top 150 recruits in the nation.

Jimmy Lindsey

Lindsey, who served as the interim defensive play-caller in the 56-21 season finale loss at Penn State this past weekend, finished his first season at Illinois after Lovie Smith hired him away from Western Kentucky where he served as their defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator.